F1 Dutch GP: A fan kicked out for throwing a flare onto the track
A fan was ejected from the F1 Dutch Grand Prix for throwing a flare onto the track.
The flare caused a red flag during qualifying on Saturday at Zandvoort.
“The person responsible for throwing the flare on track has been identified and removed by event security,” the FIA confirmed.
A sign on the ground in the Netherlands clearly stated: “Flares are not allowed on site. Hand them in at the gates.”
Sky Sports confirmed via their commentary that a new rule had been introduced prohibiting flares from being brought into F1 circuits.
Flares have become an atmospheric-building expression of support from Max Verstappen’s orange-clad fans, in particular.