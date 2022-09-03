The flare caused a red flag during qualifying on Saturday at Zandvoort.

“The person responsible for throwing the flare on track has been identified and removed by event security,” the FIA confirmed.

A sign on the ground in the Netherlands clearly stated: “Flares are not allowed on site. Hand them in at the gates.”

Sky Sports confirmed via their commentary that a new rule had been introduced prohibiting flares from being brought into F1 circuits.

Flares have become an atmospheric-building expression of support from Max Verstappen’s orange-clad fans, in particular.