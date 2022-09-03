McLaren won a dispute with Alpine, ruled by the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board, meaning that they can count on Piastri for the F1 2023 season as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo.

Piastri remains contracted as a test and reserve driver for Alpine throughout 2022 but they will consider letting him go early.

“My personal opinion? You’ve got to let drivers move on, and drive their race cars,” Brown told Sky. “Not just drivers, but employees.

“People must want to be with their team, and vice versa, to have a productive environment.

“So, if it was me? And I am biased, but I’d say: ‘Go and have some fun with your new team’.

“But it’s ultimately their decision.”

McLaren chose to pay off the final year of Ricciardo’s contract to bring in newcomer Piastri, and pair him with Lando Norris.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has hinted they could consider letting Piastri leave before the end of his contract: “He's with us this weekend, doing simulator work and he'll continue this weekend.

"There's only a couple of days left, today and tomorrow. And then on Monday we will get together with him and decide how we go forward.”

Brown said about Piastri. “We think he is really fast. A great young talent.

“Similar to Lando to date - winning everything along the way. We have a very exciting driver line-up for the future. I can’t wait to see him in our car.

“That’s ultimately up to [McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl] to work through our plans for this year.

“[Piastri] is under contract to Alpine for 2022. That’s something they need to discuss.

“We haven’t finalised any plans on our end.”