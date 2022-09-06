Hamilton let loose on his Mercedes colleagues via the team radio at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix when their tyre strategy led him to be overtaken, while leading the race, by eventual winner Max Verstappen in a scenario similar to the controversial Abu Dhabi 2021 finale.

The seven-time world champion was far more encouraging to his team post-race before apologising for being “at breaking point with emotion”.

But ex-F1 driver Villeneuve said in his Formule1.nl column about Hamilton’s conduct: “He was aggressive, insulting almost.

“It's good that he's apologised, but this doesn't suit a champion.

“After everything the team has meant to him, you shouldn't speak to them like that.

“I see a tilt within Mercedes, George Russell is rapidly developing into the leader of the team. He made the decision himself to go for that soft tyre, which Hamilton could have done with all his experience and championships.

“They decided to go for the win in this way and that turned out not to be the right decision.

“For years, their advantage was so great that they did not have to make very difficult decisions strategically. They won anyway.

“Now that they are less fast, it is more difficult to make the right call. Then Hamilton also messed up his restart, where he eventually lost his podium.”

Hamilton has not won an F1 race in 2022 - he has previously won a race in each season of his career.