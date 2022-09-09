Ferrari arrive at Monza for the F1 Italian Grand Prix in front of the tifosi with their season threatening to be remembered only for a series of strategy errors.

Carlos Sainz was left regretting a pitstop blunder as “a mess” last week at the Dutch Grand Prix, the latest in a number of embarrassing incidents within Binotto’s team.

Ex-Ferrari driver Alonso said: “When you are at Ferrari, or in F1 in general, you have to perform or things will change.

“It’s the same for drivers, mechanics, designers, bosses.

“There is a huge pressure. This is not a charity event, it is professional sport.”

Sebastian Vettel, who also drove for the Scuderia, said: “When you race for Ferrari at Monza, Italy, you will be confronted by rumours.

“I haven’t heard this particular rumour.

“It is something you have to deal with when racing for Ferrari in Italy.”

Leclerc, whose title hopes early in 2022 have fallen away to the dominance of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, backed Binotto: “There are always rumours around an F1 team, especially Ferrari.

“What is important in those moments is to not get distracted by what is said.

“We are very united as a team. We must keep on going like this.”