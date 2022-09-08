Plans for F1 Italian Grand Prix after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing

The Queen: Plans for F1 Italian Grand Prix after Her Majesty's passing
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, aged 96.
The F1 community has joined the mourning of her death ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
There are no plans to cancel the race in Monza on Sunday.
The original schedule for this race weekend could be reconsidered - new timings are TBC.
F1 will hold a minute’s silence out of respect to the Queen before the first Practice session on Friday, and before the race on Sunday.
Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/aofm3ePuy5— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2022