F1 Italian Grand Prix Practice results: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1
Charles Leclerc got Ferrari’s home F1 race weekend off to the perfect start by leading teammate Carlos Sainz in opening practice at the Italian Grand Prix.
Leclerc set the pace at Monza with a 1m22.410s on soft tyres to pip Sainz by less than a tenth of a second, while Mercedes’ George Russell was third-quickest, two-tenths ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton is one of several drivers who will take grid penalties this weekend for using too many engine parts, with the seven-time world champion set to start from the very back of the grid.
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 Free Practice 1 results
|2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m22.410s
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m22.487s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m22.689s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m22.831s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.840s
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.075s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.099s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m23.260s
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m23.394s
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.511s
|11
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m23.529s
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m23.570s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m23.640s
|14
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.661s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m23.688s
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.856s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m24.006s
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ITA
|Haas F1 Team
|1m24.317s
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m24.731s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m24.941s
There was barely anything separating Alpine pair Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, with the Frenchman edging his two-time world champion teammate to fifth spot by just 0.024s.
AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty for reaching five reprimands, as well as a further drop for taking on new engine components, was eighth fastest, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, who will take a grid penalty for the third time in six races following his power unit failure at Zandvoort last time out.
Last year’s Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo completed the top-10 for McLaren.
Making his first FP1 appearance of the year, Antonio Giovinazzi ended up 19th and just three-tenths behind Haas regular Kevin Magnussen.
Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries stood in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for FP1, making his third practice outing of the season for a third different team. The Dutchman finished 19th, nearly a second off the pace of Lance Stroll.
Nicholas Latifi was slowest of all as he ended up 1.4s down on Williams teammate Alex Albon, who was 11th.