F1 Italian Grand Prix Practice results: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1

9 Sep 2022
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice

Charles Leclerc got Ferrari’s home F1 race weekend off to the perfect start by leading teammate Carlos Sainz in opening practice at the Italian Grand Prix

Leclerc set the pace at Monza with a 1m22.410s on soft tyres to pip Sainz by less than a tenth of a second, while Mercedes’ George Russell was third-quickest, two-tenths ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. 

Hamilton is one of several drivers who will take grid penalties this weekend for using too many engine parts, with the seven-time world champion set to start from the very back of the grid. 

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 Free Practice 1 results

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m22.410s
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m22.487s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.689s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m22.831s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.840s
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.075s
7Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.099s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m23.260s
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m23.394s
10Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.511s
11Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m23.529s
12Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m23.570s
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m23.640s
14Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.661s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m23.688s
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.856s
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m24.006s
18Antonio GiovinazziITAHaas F1 Team1m24.317s
19Nyck de Vries NEDAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m24.731s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m24.941s
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who was fifth-quickest in FP1, will drop five places from wherever he qualifies after moving onto his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season. 

There was barely anything separating Alpine pair Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, with the Frenchman edging his two-time world champion teammate to fifth spot by just 0.024s. 

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty for reaching five reprimands, as well as a further drop for taking on new engine components, was eighth fastest, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, who will take a grid penalty for the third time in six races following his power unit failure at Zandvoort last time out. 

Last year’s Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo completed the top-10 for McLaren.

Making his first FP1 appearance of the year, Antonio Giovinazzi ended up 19th and just three-tenths behind Haas regular Kevin Magnussen.

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries stood in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin for FP1, making his third practice outing of the season for a third different team. The Dutchman finished 19th, nearly a second off the pace of Lance Stroll. 

Nicholas Latifi was slowest of all as he ended up 1.4s down on Williams teammate Alex Albon, who was 11th.

 
 