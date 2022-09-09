Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at her Balmoral estate at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon, after reigning for 70 years.

The F1 community has united in their mourning following the announcement of the Queen’s death, with all 10 teams set to observe a minute silence in the Monza pitlane ahead of first practice at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton, Britain’s most successful F1 driver, met Queen Elizabeth on several occasions and was awarded a Knighthood in the Queen’s New Year Honours list. He also received an MBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2009 after winning his first world title in 2008.

The 37-year-old paid a touching tribute to the Queen in a social media post on Saturday morning, describing Her Majesty as a “truly iconic leader”.

“How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen?” Hamilton wrote. “She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness. She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.

“I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget. We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

“I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.”

This weekend’s Italian Grand Prix is set to go ahead as planned following the Queen’s death.

A second minute silence is likely to take place ahead of the race on Sunday.