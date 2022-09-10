After claiming eight constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles since the start of 2014, Mercedes are yet to win a race amid what has been an incredibly difficult 2022 F1 season.

Mercedes have not gone a full season without claiming at least one grand prix victory since 2011, but there are just seven opportunities left to avoid a repeat this year.

Mercedes were in the hunt for victory last weekend at Zandvoort until a late Safety Car played into the hands of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but the team is not expecting to be challenging for the win at the Italian Grand Prix.

Asked where he thinks Mercedes’ best chance of victory could come before the end of the campaign, Russell replied: “I’m not too sure. There’s no standout I would say that really springs to mind.

“Singapore could be interesting, but has been a circuit historically where Mercedes have struggled a little bit. We know that at street circuits this year we haven’t fared so well.

“I think as team we are making a huge amount of progress and we are understanding the car more and more. Hopefully as we develop the car further we can take some further gains.

“I would probably say, maybe Austin. Austin could be a circuit that suits us but I truly don’t know.”

Russell moved up to fourth in the championship after finishing second at the Dutch Grand Prix, marking his best result of the season so far.

While Verstappen is running away with the title, Russell sits just 13 points behind second-placed Charles Leclerc and could yet leapfrog the Ferrari driver to end the year as high as second in the drivers’ standings.

But Russell said he has little interest in potentially claiming runner-up spot in the championship, as he is solely focused on winning races.

“It doesn’t mean a huge amount, to be honest,” he added. "We’re here to win. Nobody remembers who finishes second in the championship.

“If you give me a choice between winning a couple of races this year and finishing outside the top three, or winning no races and finishing second, I would choice the race win.

“We’ll definitely in it for the team. We’re going to try and beat Ferrari in the championship. But for me, I’m here to win and unfortunately that’s a bit out of reach, in terms of the championship.”