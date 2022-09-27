McLaren reveal special livery with 'neon pink' for Asian F1 double-header

For this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix and next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, the MCL36 cars will incorporate "neon pink embellishments” and “cyberpunk-inspired illustrations” alongside McLaren's usual ‘Fluro Papaya’ colour scheme.

McLaren says the special livery - which has been devised in collaboration with primary partner OKX - “represents the emergence of new technologies from the region, with a look to the future inspired by the cityscapes of Singapore and Japan, where Formula 1 returns for the first time since 2019.”

As well as featuring on McLaren’s F1 cars, the ‘Future Mode’ livery will be carried on the race overalls of drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

“We’re excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.

“It’s fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together.”

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, added: “It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia. This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about.

"The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack. Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep.

“We are far from done when it comes to pushing the boundaries of financial opportunity, and I can’t wait for the fans to experience what OKX and McLaren have in store for them.”

It is not the first time that McLaren have raced in a special livery. At last year’s Monaco Grand Prix, McLaren ran their cars in a striking blue-and-orange Gulf Oil livery.

At the recent Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari added “a splash of yellow” to their cars to mark the 100th anniversary of the Monza circuit.

The likes of Red Bull and Mercedes have also used one-off liveries at F1 races in recent years.