Which tracks should F1 bring back to the calendar?

Kyalami

A revival of the South African Grand Prix is already a priority for F1. Talks about the return to Kyalami collapsed in August following a visit from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and the Belgian Grand Prix was instead given a new one-year deal.

Although there is no room on next year’s record-breaking 24-race calendar, event organisers hope a deal can be struck for the renovated Kyalami circuit to host its first F1 grand prix in nearly three decades in 2024.

The bid has the backing of Lewis Hamilton, who last month revealed he has been “pushing a lot in the background” for F1 to return to South Africa.

Sepang

The Malaysian GP dropped off the F1 calendar after the 2017 due to the huge financial burden of hosting the race and a lack of attending fans.

If money-related issues could be resolved, Sepang would certainly be a viable option for F1 to consider, with its fast and flowing layout able to deliver some great racing. Not to mention the unpredictable weather that has so often turned races upside down.

Sepang circuit officials recently said they would consider hosting an F1 race again in “two to three years”.

Hockenheim

Last used by F1 in 2019, Hockenheim boasts vast experience at holding F1 events and is a popular venue for the drivers.

Earlier this year, Domenicali hinted at F1 holding an interest in reviving the German Grand Prix in the future. The biggest question mark standing in Germany’s way is whether the venues can afford to hold a grand prix.

There is a chance there could be no German drivers on the F1 grid in 2023, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retiring and Mick Schumacher’s future uncertain.

Istanbul Park

Istanbul has already enjoyed a brief, recent return to the F1 calendar when it held races in the COVID-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Turkey’s return after a nine-year absence served up a thrilling race in which Hamilton was crowned world champion for a record-equalling seventh time. Another rain-hit race followed in 2021, with Valtteri Bottas beating Max Verstappen to victory.

The venue is a firm driver favourite, partly thanks to the iconic, multi-apex, ultra-fast left-hander of Turn 8.

Buddh International Circuit

The Buddh International Circuit seems highly unlikely to make a comeback, but it was a fun layout that challenged the drivers during the three years it hosted F1.

It would need a big revamp to get back into a position to be able to welcome F1 cars again, not to mention finding a resolution to the logistical, financial and political reasons it dropped off the calendar in the first place.

MotoGP has revealed plans to race at the ex-F1 circuit as soon as 2024, so maybe there is some hope of a future return on four wheels.