Three of Schumacher’s previous classic Ferraris rank among the four most expensive F1 cars to ever be auctioned, fetching £5.2m-£6.2m.

The latest, which will go under the hammer with Sotheby’s on November 9, has no guide price attached to it yet but will inevitably be one of the most expensive F1 cars sold at auction.

This exact F2003-GA (the initials honouring late Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli) was driven to victory in five grands prix by Schumacher during his title-winning 2003 season.

It is the exact car that Schumacher drove to clinch his sixth F1 championship.

Michael Schumacher now lives with his family in Switzerland, where the F2003-GA will be auctioned. He has been kept away from public view since a skiing accident nine years left him in a coma.