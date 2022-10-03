The seven-time world champion’s current deal expires at the end of F1 2023, but Hamilton, who will then be about to turn 39, stated after his 300th grand prix in France that he feels he has got “plenty of fuel in the tank”.

Hamilton recently admitted Mercedes’ struggles in 2022 are likely to prompt him to continue in F1 for longer than if he was still winning championships, having previously made it clear he was not keen on the idea of racing into his 40s.

In an interview with David Coulthard for Channel 4 that aired on Sunday, Wolff opened up about Hamilton and Mercedes’ plans.

“The advantage is we speak a lot together,” Wolff said. “Just last week we sat down and he says ‘look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?’

“He’s the shining star on and off track. I think we would lose the greatest personality that Formula 1 ever had.

“Over time we have just grown together,” Wolff added. “We are totally transparent with each other. Lewis will be the first one to say ‘I can’t do this anymore’, because I feel I haven’t got the reactions anymore, or I’ve just lost fun doing it and there is another generation growing up that is just very strong.

“So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a contract extension, which is going to happen, that we both are always going to discuss, very openly, what does the future hold.”

Wolff has no concerns about Hamilton’s performance diminishing with age, citing the likes of Fernando Alonso and other sports stars including NFL legend Tom Brady who have continued to perform at the highest level.

“I don’t know if 40 is that age where you say that is not adequate anymore for a racing driver,” Wolff explained.

“If you look at where Fernando is with 41 years, he’s still very much there. Now, is he the same Fernando that he was at 25? I don’t know, but he’s very competitive still.

“You look at Tom Brady, who is somebody I really admire for having the discipline in how he manages his life and his sport, he’s 43 or 44 – and he’s on the pitch.

“So Lewis, with the way he leads his life, with the full, ultra-narrow focus on his Formula 1 racing – all the others are just hobbies – I think he can take it quite far.”