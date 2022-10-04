According to a report in the Daily Mail, Red Bull have committed a “minor breach”, with the discrepancy around the £1 million mark - rival teams had accused them of overspending by £10m.

If the report is true, Red Bull will escape any serious repercussions for their minor overspending in 2021.

The FIA are expected to issue certifications of compliance with the 2021 regulations on Wednesday (October 5), when it will be officially revealed whether teams have adhered to the financial regulations or not, although the report claims this could be delayed because the FIA don’t want to be held to deadlines set by anybody else.

All 10 teams were required to submit their figures to the FIA back in March, with the process remaining confidential.

However, on Friday, two reports emerged detailing suspicions that Red Bull and Aston Martin have violated the $145m (£114m) budget cap for 2021.

Mercedes and Ferrari voiced their concerns over the rumours, with Toto Wolff calling on the FIA to take a “robust stance”.

Horner was immediately punchy in response during Saturday’s FIA press conference, describing statements from Mercedes and Ferrari as “totally unacceptable” and “hugely defamatory.”

After the race on Sunday, Horner reiterated that Red Bull would be prepared to take legal action if either Mercedes or Ferrari don’t withdraw their comments, and questioned how the speculation was founded in the first place.

“What I said yesterday [on Saturday] absolutely stands,” Horner said. “We’ll consider all of our options. It’s totally unacceptable to make a completely unfounded allegation on the basis of what knowledge? Where is the source of information? This is a confidential submission between the team and the FIA.

“I have no idea of the compliance of any of our rivals. Where does that information supposedly come from?”

Horner remains “absolutely confident” that Red Bull’s submissions won’t breach the cost cap.

“No, I am absolutely confident in our submission,” he added. “Obviously, that’s been through the process. It went in March in terms of being signed off by our auditors who are one of the big three and we believe that we are comfortably within the cap.

“The FIA are following their process so we expect hopefully, potentially this week to hear what, not just us, but all of the teams, the outcome of that process.”

Horner also revealed that Red Bull were given several “clarifications” throughout the year which should mean they’re “even further below” the cap.

“Significantly below,” he concluded. “With the clarifications we should be even further below.”