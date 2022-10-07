Alonso fastest in wet Japan first practice as Schumacher crashes

It is the first time Japan has hosted an F1 race since 2019 after an enforced three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a rain-hit first practice, Alonso was 0.315s faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on intermediate tyres when track conditions were at their best.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Charles Leclerc ended up 0.386s back in the second Ferrari, with Esteban Ocon seven-tenths slower than his pace-setting Alpine teammate Alonso in fourth.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was a second off the pace in fifth, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who could wrap up the 2022 title on Sunday after failing to win the championship at the first attempt last time out in Singapore.

Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez completed the rest of the top-10 order for Haas, McLaren, Alfa Romeo and Red Bull respectively.

Schumacher, who faces an uncertain F1 future, suffered a big crash at Dunlop Curve as he returned to the pits following a practice start right at the end of FP1.

"I just had a huge aquaplaning. Wow!" Schumacher reported over team radio.

That’s not good. Mick loses control of the car and hits the barriers, on his way back to the pits after the session has finished.



He’s out of the car and ok. #HaasF1 #JapaneseGP #FP1 pic.twitter.com/inAxIJos8z — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 7, 2022

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished 2.3s adrift of Alonso in 13th, with Mercedes teammate George Russell down in 18th.

Home hero Yuki Tsunoda was 19th for AlphaTauri, with four-time Japanese Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel slowest of all in his Aston Martin.

Conditions are expected to remain wet for second practice, which begins at 7am UK.