Pierre Gasly has joined Alpine, reports football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano

7 Oct 2022
Fabrizio Romano has broken another transfer exclusive but it’s with a major twist - he’s saying Pierre Gasly has joined Alpine.

Journalist Romano is one of the major voices in the football transfer market but has now reported his first big F1 story.

He says that Gasly has signed a contract to join Alpine in the F1 2023 season, leaving AlphaTauri.

The French driver will feature in the F1 2023 driver line-up alongside countryman Esteban Ocon, if the report is true.

Gasly has long been linked with the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso, who will join Aston Martin, and ignored by Oscar Piastri, who will join McLaren.

AlphaTauri, as a result, are expected to replace Gasly with Nyck de Vries.

Gasly was 19th fastest in Free Practice 2 at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

 