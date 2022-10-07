Different kind of Here we go today! For some minutes I’ll be into Formula 1. I understand Pierre Gasly will join BWT Alpine F1 Team from Alpha Tauri from the end of the season.



Personal terms all signed and an official announcement is expected in the coming hours. pic.twitter.com/jPA6tKNnlZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2022

Journalist Romano is one of the major voices in the football transfer market but has now reported his first big F1 story.

He says that Gasly has signed a contract to join Alpine in the F1 2023 season, leaving AlphaTauri.

The French driver will feature in the F1 2023 driver line-up alongside countryman Esteban Ocon, if the report is true.

Gasly has long been linked with the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso, who will join Aston Martin, and ignored by Oscar Piastri, who will join McLaren.

AlphaTauri, as a result, are expected to replace Gasly with Nyck de Vries.

Gasly was 19th fastest in Free Practice 2 at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.