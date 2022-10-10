F1’s governing body the FIA was expected to reveal last Wednesday whether any teams had failed to comply with last season’s $145m cost cap, but that was pushed back by five days.

F1 is now braced for the FIA’s report to be published later on Monday amid paddock rumours that Red Bull and Aston Martin breached last year’s spending limit.

The FIA noted there had been “significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture” surrounding the cost cap in their statement confirming the delay to the releasing of the certificates of compliance.

But Binotto reckons the hold up indicates that someone has violated the financial regulations.

“Interesting to see that it’s taking so long to issue it, because it was due days ago,” Binotto said after Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“Why it’s simply waiting so long? Certainly because there are discussions behind which are simply giving, let me say, truth to the fact that there are rumours and speculations about maybe teams having being in breach.

“So I think it’s simply confirming that there are discussions, because there is something not clear in there.”

Red Bull’s main F1 rivals, Ferrari and Mercedes, have been particularly vocal about the matter, and urged the FIA to deal with any breaches in a robust manner.

Their public accusations prior to the release of an official report has angered Red Bull, with team principal Christian Horner threatening possible legal action.

But Binotto reiterated Ferrari’s stance that the cost cap must be treated with “full transparency and clarity”.

"What’s important for us is whatever will be the breach, if any breach, the penalty has to be significant, because believe me, that our cars today in Japan tried to fight for the best position,” he added.

"These are cars that have been developed maintaining, respecting the budget cap itself, and we know how much, even if it’s a minor breach, how much it would have implied in terms of performance.

"I mentioned five million is about half a second, even one or two million is about one or two-tenths which is about from being second on the grid or being on pole and maybe having the fastest car.

“Obviously it’s about 2021 - 2021 it’s an advantage you gain over the following seasons. I think what we need and what I’m expecting is full transparency and clarity on the discussions that may have happened."