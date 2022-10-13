The consultant has also issued a defiant reminder that previous rule-breaks by rival F1 teams did not result in severe penalties.

Red Bull have been found in “minor” breach of the $145 budget for the 2021 season by the FIA but their punishment is yet to be confirmed.

“We are still not aware of any guilt, which is why discussions with the FIA are still ongoing," Marko told F1-Insider.com.

"But rumours that Max could lose his world title in 2021, for example, are complete nonsense.

“The past has shown that even extreme violations of the regulations were punished very mildly by the FIA."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and driver Lewis Hamilton have both been vocal about how breaching the cost cap can deliver crucial upgrades which directly affect the championship.

Verstappen edged Hamilton at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to collect his first title, and added a second last weekend just days before Red Bull were found guilty by the FIA.