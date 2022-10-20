Red Bull are currently under intense scrutiny after the FIA announced after the Japanese Grand Prix that it breached the financial regulations for last season.

They have allegedly committed a “minor breach”, although this is up for debate with Red Bull insisting they have complied with the regulations.

On Thursday, the BBC reported the FIA has made an offer of terms to Red Bull over their breach of the F1 cost cap.

Red Bull are expected to respond to the media, with Sky reporting that they will hold a press conference on Friday at the United States Grand Prix.

Reflecting on the situation in Austin, Verstappen said: Nothing has been confirmed yet but as a team we know what we had to deal with.

“I think we were very clear on what was correct so that’s why it’s still ongoing. At the end of the day, it’s still not my job, it’s between the team and the FIA.”

Verstappen was then asked about why rivals are pointing the fingers at Red Bull: “I think it’s mainly because we’ve been doing well. They were trying to slow us down in any way possible but at the end of the day, that’s how F1 works as well.

“Everyone is, at the end of the day, hypocritical. I am fine with that. We just have to focus on our job.”

Verstappen secured his second F1 title last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull could secure their first constructors’ championship for the first time since 2013 in Austin this weekend.

Verstappen is hoping Red Bull are able to continue their success into the next few years.

“It’s really nice, the year itself has been really special with the wins we’ve had as a team but also the general atmosphere within the team has been amazing again,” he added.

“I think also as a team we are only growing and becoming stronger. We are going to appreciate this year but hopefully next year we can do something similar.”