Does Hamilton agree that the 2021 F1 title should be reversed?

Cost cap talk has dominated the build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix amid reports that the FIA has proposed the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ to Red Bull after the team were found guilty of exceeding F1’s $145m budget cap in 2021.

It came during Max Verstappen’s title-winning campaign. The FIA’s findings, along with the controversial circumstances in which Verstappen won his maiden crown at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, have prompted suggestions from fans that the championship results should be reversed.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Whilst a deduction of constructors’ and/or drivers’ championship points is an option in the list of punishments, it is not thought to be a likely penalty given Red Bull’s offence was classed as ‘minor’ - the lowest category of breach.

“Firstly, I love my fans,” the seven-time world champion said when asked if he shared their view. “I love how passionate they are. I've heard the things that have been said.

"I'm generally looking forward, I’m looking at how I can win another championship. I have my own opinion of what we did as a team and how we did it last year, and I’m really proud of that and believe in what we earned. It doesn't really change a huge amount.

“I do think the sport needs to do something about this in the future, otherwise, if they are relaxed with these rules then all of the teams will just go over.

“Spending millions more and then only having a slap on the wrist won’t be great for the sport - they might as well not have a cost cap in the future. That’s all I’ve got to say."

Future of cost cap rests on Red Bull ruling

When pressed on what consequences he believes Red Bull should face, Hamilton said: “There’s nothing I can say that would be beneficial. It would be all an assumption of what may or may not happen, so I'm not giving it any energy.

“I’m focused on really continuing to try and gee up the team, really trying to turn this car around. Working on things that I can generally control.

“Like I’ve said in the past, I think the integrity of the sport is right now… Where the decisions will hopefully be made… I do believe that Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] and his team will make the right decisions.

“I have to believe that, I want to give them the benefit of the doubt, naturally. Otherwise, I’m just focused on doing the best job I can. What they have done, is done.”