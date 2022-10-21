Speaking ahead of the United States Grand Prix, seven-time world champion Hamilton hailed Wolff’s leadership qualities, days after Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner had criticised Wolff.

Red Bull team principal Horner said Wolff’s behaviour during the 2021 season amid Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s fierce title battle was an example of bad management and demonstrated he was leading Mercedes “by fear”.

But Hamilton claimed Wolff’s leadership is one of Mercedes’ biggest strengths and will be a key factor as the team looks to stage a successful fightback against Red Bull next year.

“Unlike at the beginning of the year when I said ‘we don’t make mistakes’, we are human and clearly we do,” Hamilton conceded when asked if he thinks Mercedes are the team in the best position to beat Red Bull in F1 2023.

Revealing the factors that make Mercedes such a formidable operation, Hamilton added: "We really do have a lot of strength in depth.

"We’ve got a great leader. We’ve got amazing support from the Daimler board, who all are passionate racers. And this core group of people, just this great communication throughout the organisation.

“Toto is very focused as a leader to really elevate people. I don’t know any other leader, that I’ve worked with at least, that goes and says ‘hey, how are things at home? How can I support you better so you have more time with your wife, or your husband, or your partner, or your kids, so you come to work happier and want to commit more’.

“That’s who Toto is. Because of that, there’s a real, general hunger within the team. A combination of those and I’d like to think we will be the ones being able to beat them again - I do believe that for sure.”

Hamilton hopes for minimum three-way battle

Despite their latest failed title bid, Hamilton said he was delighted to see Ferrari competitive once more in F1 this season.

The 37-year-old Briton is backing Ferrari to continue on their upward trajectory in 2023 and hopes to be part of a minimum three-way fight for the world championship.

“I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years,” Hamilton said.

"They’ve definitely had a difficult year but there have been some strong signs that we’ve seen this year, which has been nice to see. It’s been nice to see Ferrari doing well again.

"I hope that it’s more than a two-way battle next year, I hope there is at least three of us, if not surprisingly maybe more.

“Maybe McLaren can be there, or even Alpine, who have been doing amazing, so we’ll see.”