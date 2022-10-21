F1 working on new all-women feeder series for 2023

The plan would be aimed at helping younger female drivers move up the racing ladder within the existing F1 pyramid that includes F2 and F3.

It has been reported that the category would complement the W Series, which was forced to cancel its 2022 season early after encountering financial difficulties.

W Series was launched in 2019 and Williams F1 development driver Jamie Chadwick has won all three championships to have taken place so far.

As yet, no driver from the W Series has progressed to race in either F3 or F2 alongside their male counterparts.

If successfully launched for 2023, the inaugural season could feature a grid of 12-15 cars and multiple teams - aimed at women aged 16 and over.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton hit out at F1 for not doing more to help W Series amid its financial problems.

"There is not enough representation across the board, within the industry,” the seven-time world champion said.

"And there's not really a pathway for those young, amazing drivers to even get to Formula 1, and then you have some people who say we're never going to see [another] female F1 driver ever. So that's not a good narrative to be putting out.

"So I think we need to be doing more, and with the organisation, with Formula 1 and Liberty [Media, F1 owners] doing so well it's not a lot for them to be able to help out in that space.”

There has been no female F1 driver since Lella Lombardi in 1976.