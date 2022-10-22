Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 

Red Bull announced the news ahead of qualifying at the United States Grand Prix, after team principal Christian Horner was seen calling every member of the team into their hospitality area.

The Austrian billionaire businessman co-founded Red Bull GmbH in 1987 and turned the energy drink company into a global market leader.

Mateschitz bought the Jaguar team in late 2004 and renamed it Red Bull Racing. He also purchased Minardi and rebranded them as Toro Rosso.

He played a vital role in turning Red Bull around from a midfield runner into F1 world champions in just six seasons.

Red Bull has since gone on to win six drivers’ world championships with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has also claimed four constructors’ championships between 2010 and 2013, and is on the verge of winning a fifth this weekend in Austin.

Mateschitz’s influence on motorsport is greatly felt, with his Red Bull brand appearing in many categories including MotoGP and the Dakar Rally.

He helped revive the Austrian Grand Prix in 2014 after buying the A1-Ring in 2004 and renaming it the Red Bull Ring.

His Red Bull brand has branched out to other sports such as football, taking ownership of teams including Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls.

Crash.net wishes to pass its condolences to the Mateschitz family and Red Bull Racing.