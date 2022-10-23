F1 United States GP: What Lewis Hamilton said to Max Verstappen in cool down room
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen engaged in a very rare conversation in the cool down room after the F1 United States Grand Prix.
Verstappen overtook Hamilton with five laps remaining en route to winning in Austin, having already sealed the F1 2022 championship.
Mercedes’ Hamilton, Red Bull’s Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc then met afterwards in the cool down room…
Hamilton says about Verstappen: It’s so hard to stay ahead of him.
Leclerc to Hamilton: Were you losing the front or the rear?
Hamilton: Rear.
Leclerc: What happened to Carlos?
Hamilton: Erm, George took him out.
Hamilton to Verstappen: You came from so far back! We can’t compete with you on the straights.
Leclerc: Turn 11 was so bad, the grip.