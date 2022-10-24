Red Bull’s Perez finished fourth in Sunday’s race in Austin, while Alpine driver Alonso took seventh. Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher were ninth and 15th respectively in the team’s home race.

Both Perez and Alonso’s cars were seen losing parts during the race.

Perez lost a front wing endplate early on, while one of Alonso’s mirrors was seen falling off in the closing stages. The Spaniard had been sent airborne when he clashed with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin at high-speed, but remarkably recovered from the incident to claim seventh.

Neither Perez nor Alonso were shown the black-and-orange flag, which forces a driver to come into the pits for repairs.

Magnussen has been issued with a black-and-orange flag on three occasions this season, with the latest coming at the Singapore Grand Prix for a loose wing endplate after light contact with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The COTA stewards have deemed the protests admissible, meaning team representatives from both Alpine and Red Bull are now summoned to the stewards.