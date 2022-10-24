Alpine driver Alonso collided heavily with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll - his teammate next season - on Lap 22.

Stroll retired (and was given a three-place grid penalty for his role in the incident) but Alonso, somehow, continued to finish seventh.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

"I'm happy to be here talking with you because I could surely be in the medical centre. So I'm happy for that," he told DAZN.

"We were lucky with the first safety car and then, on the restart, I tried to take Stroll's slipstream.

"I moved to the side to leave the slipstream, and he also moved. It was a bit of bad luck that we didn't understand each other.

"When I was in the air, I was a bit scared because it was very dangerous. When I landed on the asphalt, I thought it was race over. That's what I thought when I entered the pits.

"In the end, to finish seventh is incredible. The last laps, I was pushing like it was qualifying. It was my best race of the season, but the fear is still in my stomach.

“After the crash, I couldn't stop thinking about it for the rest of the race. I just wanted to finish the race."

The veteran Spaniard was given a 30-second time penalty, relegating him to 15th, after Haas protested that he was not shown a black and orange flag when his wing mirror came loose as he overtook Kevin Magnussen.

Alonso, 41, will be alongside Stroll in the F1 2023 driver line-up for Aston Martin as the replacement for the retiring Sebastian Vettel.