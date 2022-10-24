F1 United States GP: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen set an all-time joint record
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are now the driver pairing with the most one-two finishes in the history of F1 after the United States Grand Prix.
Driver pairings with the most one-two finishes in F1 history
- Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (32)
- Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg (31)
- Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel (26)
- Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello (25)
- Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna (23)
- Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (23)
Verstappen thrillingly passed Hamilton with five laps remaining in Austin to seal another race win to add to his back-to-back championships.
The Red Bull driver denied his Mercedes counterpart a first win of a disappointing season.
This could yet be Hamilton’s first-ever winless season of his glistening career.
Verstappen won his first title a year ago after the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and secured his second earlier this month amid the F1 cost cap row.
Hamilton has vowed to return to a title fight in 2023 to resume his high-stakes rivalry with Verstappen - they are likely to extend their new joint record even further.