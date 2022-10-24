Driver pairings with the most one-two finishes in F1 history

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Verstappen thrillingly passed Hamilton with five laps remaining in Austin to seal another race win to add to his back-to-back championships.

The Red Bull driver denied his Mercedes counterpart a first win of a disappointing season.

This could yet be Hamilton’s first-ever winless season of his glistening career.

Verstappen won his first title a year ago after the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and secured his second earlier this month amid the F1 cost cap row.

Hamilton has vowed to return to a title fight in 2023 to resume his high-stakes rivalry with Verstappen - they are likely to extend their new joint record even further.