Aston Martin fined $450k for F1 cost cap violation

Due to their offence being an administrative error, Aston Martin have only been hit with a fine as they stayed within the $145m spending limit set for 2021.

F1’s governing body the FIA stated 12 items where the team incorrectly excluded or adjusted costs.

The Silverstone-based outfit struck an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ with the FIA ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

An FIA statement read: "The Cost Cap Administration recognised that AMR has acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review process and has sought to provide additional information and evidence when requested in a timely manner, that this is the first year of the full application of the Financial Regulations and that there is no accusation or evidence that AMR has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breach."

Earlier this year, Williams paid a $25,000 fine to the FIA following a procedural breach of F1’s financial regulations.

Aston Martin have 30 days to pay the $450,000 (£388,000) fine.

Red Bull, whose ABA outcome was also revealed by the FIA on Friday, received a $7m fine as well as a 10 percent aerodynamic testing reduction for being the only F1 team found guilty of breaking the cap.

The FIA said Red Bull had overspent by $2.2m during Max Verstappen’s maiden F1 title-winning campaign in 2021.