The Australian has already confirmed he won’t be on the F1 grid next season after McLaren terminated his contract a year early due to his disappointing performances.

Ricciardo will be replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren next season after struggling to match teammate Lando Norris since joining the British team at the start of 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022 Video of Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022

The eight-time grand prix winner has been linked with a switch to Mercedes and Red Bull in a reserve capacity as he looks to secure a return to F1 on a full-time basis for 2024.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed his team is interested and revealed Ricciardo has also held talks with Red Bull.

"I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull," Wolff told Sky Sports at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"For us, we very much like him, he's a great character but we are not in a position yet who is going to be our third driver.”

Mercedes do not currently have a reserve driver for F1 2023 after Nyck de Vries was signed by AlphaTauri, and reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne joined Aston Martin in a test and reserve role.

Asked what Ricciardo could bring to Mercedes as a back up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Wolff replied: “Personality, and he's been around for a long time.

“He knows these cars inside out so that could be really advantageous.

“But I don't want to put any rumours out there because we haven't decided.”

Speaking about his limited options in Mexico, Ricciardo said: “If there was a lot, I’d probably be in a race seat.

"But there is enough to keep me interested.

“I want to stay active to some degree. I’m aware that doing nothing for a year is not good.”