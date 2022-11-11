Kravitz breaks silence on Sky-Red Bull fallout as he reveals Verstappen meeting

Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team refused to speak to Sky Sports F1 over the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend due to what they felt was “disrespectful” reporting. The boycott extended to Sky’s sister channels in Germany and Italy.

Red Bull’s response followed comments made by Sky’s pitlane reporter Kravitz, who suggested Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of last year’s world title in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the previous race in Austin.

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022 Video of What&#039;s next for Formula 1&#039;s Cost Cap? | F1 2022

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described the comment as “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

The boycott was lifted by Red Bull at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Sky Sports F1 director, Billy McGinty, visited the team’s Milton Keynes factory to hold ‘clear-the-air talks’.

Speaking about the matter on Thursday, Verstappen said: “Yeah, we drew a line under it. So we just keep on going.”

Kravitz broke his silence over the fallout during his “Ted’s Notebook” show after qualifying in Brazil, revealing he had a constructive meeting with Verstappen.

“Following what happened with us, and me, and Max Verstappen in Mexico. Listen, we sat down, we had a good chat, but as Max said yesterday, we’ve drawn a line on it, so onwards and upwards," he said.