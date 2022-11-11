Ferrari suffered their latest tactical disaster of the season in Friday’s qualifying session amid indecision over which tyres to put their drivers on in ever-changing conditions at Interlagos.

The Italian team managed to avoid the embarrassment of a potential double elimination in Q1 when both cars were heavily delayed in the pits during the switchover from intermediates to slicks.

But Ferrari then made the bizarre decision to send Leclerc out on intermediates at the start of Q3 when the rest of the field were on slicks.

The rain held off long enough for nine of the drivers to set times just before a red flag caused by George Russell suspended the session as Leclerc returned to the pits to change onto slicks.

Rain fell during the suspension, preventing Leclerc from setting a lap time, leaving him 10th on the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

“We were expecting some rain, which never came,” Leclerc explained.

“I will speak with the team and try and understand what we can do better in those conditions.

“Extremely disappointed because the pace was there, but whatever.”

Leclerc added: “I accepted the decision to go on inters and then I just waited for the rain that never came.

“We still have the car but now we need to get on it and do everything good for the rest of the weekend."

How it played out over team radio

Leclerc: “Am I the only cars on inters?”

Ferrari: “Yes, you are the only one on inters.”

Leclerc: “There’s absolutely no rain for now.”

Ferrari: “Raining at Turn 12, we believe.”

Ferrari: “Box now, box now, box!”

Leclerc: “Nice. Nice one!”

Leclerc: “Did everybody complete a lap on the slicks?”

Ferrari: “Yes they did”

Leclerc: “Nice, beautiful. F***ing beautiful.”