Russell had three attempts at passing Verstappen before he finally overtook the Red Bull driver on Lap 15 on the run to Turn 4.

After getting past surprise pole sitter Kevin Magnussen and leading the early stages, Verstappen appeared to pay the price for running on medium tyres while his rivals all opted for softs.

Verstappen picked up front wing damage after running over debris and had contact with Carlos Sainz when the Ferrari driver dived down the inside for second place on Lap 19.

From there Verstappen struggled for pace, with 2021 title rival Lewis Hamilton also getting past as he turned in an impressive recovery drive over 24 laps to finish third after starting eighth.

