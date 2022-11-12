F1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Results from the sprint race at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|24 Laps
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 3.995s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|+ 4.492s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 10.494s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|+ 11.855s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 13.133s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 25.624s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 28.768s
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 30.218s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 34.170s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 39.395s
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 41.159s
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 41.763s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|+ 42.338s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 48.985s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 50.306s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+. 50.700s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 51.756s
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|+ 76.850s
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
George Russell claimed victory in the most exciting sprint race of the 2022 season at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Haas’ Kevin Magnussen had shockingly claimed pole position on Friday but was swiftly overtaken by Max Verstappen.
But the race became about Red Bull vs Mercedes as Verstappen and Russell frenetically battled.
After a couple of failed attempts, Russell overtook the reigning world champion and held on for Mercedes’ best moment of the year.