F1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 24 Laps 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari + 3.995s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team + 4.492s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing + 10.494s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing + 11.855s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 13.133s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team + 25.624s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team + 28.768s 9 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team + 30.218s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri + 34.170s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team + 39.395s 12 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team + 41.159s 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 41.763s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen + 42.338s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team + 48.985s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri + 50.306s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team +. 50.700s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 51.756s 19 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing + 76.850s 20 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNF

George Russell claimed victory in the most exciting sprint race of the 2022 season at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen had shockingly claimed pole position on Friday but was swiftly overtaken by Max Verstappen.

But the race became about Red Bull vs Mercedes as Verstappen and Russell frenetically battled.

After a couple of failed attempts, Russell overtook the reigning world champion and held on for Mercedes’ best moment of the year.