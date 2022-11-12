F1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

12 Nov 2022
Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Results from the sprint race at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

2022 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team24 Laps
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 3.995s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+ 4.492s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+ 10.494s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing+ 11.855s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 13.133s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 25.624s
8Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team+ 28.768s
9Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 30.218s
10Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri+ 34.170s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 39.395s
12Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team+ 41.159s
13Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 41.763s
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+ 42.338s
15Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team+ 48.985s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri + 50.306s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+. 50.700s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 51.756s
19Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing+ 76.850s
20Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF

George Russell claimed victory in the most exciting sprint race of the 2022 season at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen had shockingly claimed pole position on Friday but was swiftly overtaken by Max Verstappen.

But the race became about Red Bull vs Mercedes as Verstappen and Russell frenetically battled.

After a couple of failed attempts, Russell overtook the reigning world champion and held on for Mercedes’ best moment of the year.

 