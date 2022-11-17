Who will replace Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi first practice and why?
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will sit out of first practice for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Who will be replacing him in FP1 and why?
As a new rule for F1 2022, all teams must run a ‘rookie’ driver in two practice sessions during the year.
A ‘rookie’ driver is defined by the FIA as someone who has fewer than two F1 grand prix starts to his name.
Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Williams have already fulfilled their requirement for the season.
Mercedes ran Nyck de Vries at the French and Mexico City Grands Prix, while Alfa Romeo put Theo Pourchaire in Valtteri Bottas’ car in Austin.
Liam Lawson drove for AlphaTauri at Spa and Mexico City.
De Vries got another outing for Williams in Barcelona, however, Logan Sargeant - who is expected to make his F1 debut with the Grove team in 2023, was in action at the United States Grand Prix.
Red Bull
Liam Lawson in for Max Verstappen
Lawson will get his first taste of Verstappen’s RB18 in FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman replaces Carlos Sainz
2021 F2 runner-up Robert Shwartzman will drive the F1-75 again, this time in place of Carlos Sainz.
McLaren
Pato O’Ward in for Lando Norris
Pato O’Ward currently races in IndyCar, finishing seventh overall in the 2022 standings.
Alpine
Jack Doohan replaces Fernando Alonso
Alpine junior Jack Doohan will get his second outing with the team. He currently sits fourth overall in the 2022 F2 standings.
Alfa Romeo
Robert Kubica in for Zhou Guanyu
Veteran driver Robert Kubica is back in the Alfa Romeo in first practice. This is part of Alfa’s sponsor obligations rather than him being a young driver.
Aston Martin
Felipe Drugovich replaces Lance Stroll
2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich gets his first outing in F1 machinery with Aston Martin.
Williams
Logan Sargeant in for Nicholas Latifi
Sargeant will once again be in the Williams as he looks to acquire the necessary amount of super licence points for next year.
Haas
Pietro Fittipaldi replaces Mick Schumacher
Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be in the Haas in place of the outgoing Mick Schumacher.