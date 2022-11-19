Perez’s crash during qualifying in Monaco has become the subject of controversy following a Red Bull team orders row at last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen refused Red Bull’s request to allow teammate Perez past on the final lap in Brazil to aid his quest to secure runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings, saying “I gave my reasons and I stand by it” over team radio.

While Verstappen has refused to elaborate on what he was referring to, it has been reported that the source of his frustration stems from Perez’s crash during the final Q3 runs in Monaco, which cost him a shot at pole position.

Perez has dismissed the suggestion he crashed on purpose, insisting “the rumour is wrong”.

Speaking to reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said F1’s governing body is not “shy” to investigate the matter.

“I didn’t have anyone who said we want to investigate it from our side,” Ben Sulayem is quoted by the BBC.

"But if there is something to be investigated, we are more than happy. One thing truly I would say, I'm not shy or afraid of conducting or going into it if there is an issue. I will not hide.

"I will be even raising my hand and saying [if] there is an issue with the FIA. Otherwise, if I cannot do this, you will never improve and never evolve. That I can guarantee.”

Red Bull cost cap outcome took too long

Ben Sulayem also admitted the investigation and penalty surrounding Red Bull’s cost cap breach took too long.

Red Bull were hit with a $7m fine and 10 percent reduction in their aerodynamic testing time for the next 12 months after being found guilty of breaking last year’s $145m cost cap by an overspent of 1.6 percent.

While Red Bull’s punishment ultimately had no impact on the outcome of last season’s world championship, it could have in theory.

"The only thing I would say is that what we did in September or October should have been done earlier," Ben Sulayem said.

"As it was the first year, we learned from it and we are still learning. It's better to do it in May and not just in October to do it.”

He added: “I believe that there was a balance between the financial and also the sporting penalties there, but we learned a lot and a big review is going into it. Because is it the way that we go, because who knows in the first year what is going be the outcome?

"Some people, if you look at the other teams, they will say we have been light on them with the penalty and some of them want them to be hanged and they want to see blood. So where do you draw [the line]?

“We have to be fair also -- do we want to get rid of them or do we want them to straighten up and not do it [in the future]?"