Just two days after Max Verstappen rounded out a record-breaking F1 2022 season with his 15th victory of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the drivers returned to action for a final day of testing.

The Yas Marina circuit is hosting one-day post-season test, which is split into running for rookie drivers as well as being a Pirelli test day for their 2023 tyres, with each team fielding two cars.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is making his debut for Aston Martin, having announced his bombshell switch from midfield rivals Alpine in the summer.

The two-time world champion has had to get permission to take part in the test and is on loan from Alpine as he’s still contracted to the Anglo-French squad. As a result, Alonso is wearing all-black overalls and driving a sponsor-less car.

Pierre Gasly

Alonso’s replacement at Alpine, Pierre Gasly is still under contract until the end of the year and is on loan at his new team for the day. He too is wearing plain overalls.

Oscar Piastri

Three months on from being at the centre of an F1 contract saga with Alpine, Oscar Piastri is making his first appearance as a McLaren driver in the test. Alpine agreed to release him from his contract early so the 2021 F2 champion could start work at McLaren.

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg is back in F1 action as he completes his first day of running for Haas, following confirmation of his comeback to the sport on a full-time basis, replacing Mick Schumacher from next season.

Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries is making his first appearance with AlphaTauri, a seat he secured thanks to his impressive points-scoring F1 debut as a last-minute stand-in for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix.

One day after having his place on the F1 2023 grid officially confirmed, Logan Sargeant is back behind the wheel for Williams, while F2 race-winner Frederik Vesti has been handed his first outing in an F1 car, driving Mercedes’ W13.