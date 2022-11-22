F1 set to cancel - and not replace - Chinese Grand Prix

The F1 2023 calendar delivered a record-high 24 races but that is set to be reduced to 23 with China cancelled, and not replaced, BBC report.

The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April 16, the fourth race of next year.

The reason for its cancellation is that F1 staff will not receive exemptions from quarantine rules if they test positive for Covid.

The current rules in China say that anyone who tests positive for Covid must isolate for five days at an isolation centre, then three days at home.

The new calendar, with 23 races, will still be an all-time high amount.

F1 are asking the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to move from April 30 to April 23, BBC report.