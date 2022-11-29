Binotto has resigned from his job as team principal at Ferrari, ending weeks of speculation that he was under pressure.

Ferrari spoke to many respected figures in the F1 paddock about becoming their new team principal, including Red Bull’s Horner, long before Binotto’s exit was confirmed, reports Racing365.

Verstappen vs Perez: Has their relationship gone bad? Video of Verstappen vs Perez: Has their relationship gone bad?

But they received no takers, in part because of the churn with which Ferrari go through team principals, the report says.

It also states that CEO Benedetto Vigna has “meddled” with team strategies, which Ferrari have been criticised for regularly in 2022.

Ferrari began considering Binotto’s position after the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix leading to speculation that Alfa Romeo’s Frederic Vasseur would replace him.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann did not end this speculation until Binotto asked him to do so - at which point the team released a statement.

Binotto then thought his job was safe, having delivered a second-place for Charles Leclerc in the F1 standings and a second-place for Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

Binotto realised there was no trust in his position and offered his resignation, which was accepted.

Elkann now faces the prospect of rebuilding Ferrari’s F1 team at the same time as he rebuilds Juventus, the titans of Italian football, whose entire board resigned the night before Binotto’s exit was announced.

Reports in Italy say that Alfa Romeo’s Vasseur has a verbal agreement to takeover as Ferrari team principal but hasn’t signed a deal yet.

Vasseur gave Leclerc his F1 debut and would plan to prioritise the driver as the team’s undisputed No 1.