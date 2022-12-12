Full list of FIA Awards: Winless season can't stop Lewis Hamilton
There was some small consolation for Lewis Hamilton at the FIA’s Prize Giving Gala in Bologna, winning the award for ‘Action of the Year’.
It was a difficult 2022 F1 season for Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time champion ending the campaign without a pole position or victory.
However, Hamilton did win the FIA’s award for ‘Action of the Year’.
His sensational double overtake on Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez at the British Grand Prix.
Here’s a full list of the prize and award winners:
- FIA Motorsport Games - Italy
- Mondokart.com FIA Karting World Championship – OK - Matheus Morgatto
- Mondokart.com FIA Karting World Championship – OK-junior Enzo Tarnvanichkul
- Mondokart.com FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Viktor Gustafsson
- FIA Formula 3 Championship for Drivers - Victor Martins
- FIA Formula 3 Championship for Teams - Prema Racing
- FIA Formula 2 Championship for Drivers - Felipe Drugovich
- FIA Formula 2 Championship for Teams - Mp Motorsport
- FIA World Rally Raid-championship for Drivers - Nasser Al-attiyah
- FIA World Rally Raid-championship for Co-drivers - Mathieu Baumel
- FIA World Rally-raid Championship for Teams - Toyota Gazoo Racing
- FIA Outstanding Official of the Year - Filiberto Loranca Marañón
- FIA Founding Members’ Club Heritage Cup - Aci Sport
- FiA World Rallycross Championship for Drivers - Johan Kristoffersson
- FIA World Rallycross Championship for Teams - Kristoffersson Motorsport
- FIA Rookie of the Year - Zane Maloney
- ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Drivers - Stoffel Vandoorne
- ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Manufacturers - Mercedes-EQ
- FIA Action of the Year - Lewis Hamilton
- FIA World Endurance Championship Lmgte for Drivers - Alessandro Pier Guidi & James Calado
- FIA World Endurance Championship Lmgte for Manufacturers - Ferrari
- FIA Hypercar World Endurance Drivers’ Championship - Brendon Hartley, Ryō Hirakawa & Sébastien Buemi
- FIA Hypercar World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship -Toyota
- FIA World Rally Championship for Drivers - Kalle Rovanperä
- FIA World Rally Championship for Co-drivers - Jonne Halttunen
- FIA World Rally Championship for Manufacturers - Toyota Gazoo Racing
- FIA President’s Innovation Award - Gordon Murray
- FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Championship - Max Verstappen
- FIA Formula One World Constructors’ Championship - Oracle Red Bull Racing