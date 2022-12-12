It was a difficult 2022 F1 season for Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time champion ending the campaign without a pole position or victory.

However, Hamilton did win the FIA’s award for ‘Action of the Year’.

His sensational double overtake on Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez at the British Grand Prix.

Here’s a full list of the prize and award winners: