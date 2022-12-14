On Tuesday Ferrari confirmed the signing of Frederic Vasseur as their new team boss, taking over from Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur will begin work in Maranello from January, with the Frenchman tasked with taking Ferrari to championship glory for the first time since 2008.

Speaking before the FIA’s Prize Gala on Friday, Leclerc is confident Vasseur’s arrival won’t disrupt the progress the team has made.

"To be honest, I don't know because from my own experience, I've never had a team principal change when I was racing for the same team," he said. "It will probably require a little bit of time for the team principal to get at ease with the system, and with Ferrari, because it's obviously a huge team.

“But I believe that if it's done the right way, I don't think we will suffer any of it on the track. So I am pretty sure it will be a smooth transition."

2022 was ultimately a disappointing year for Ferrari, clinching just four victories despite having the quickest car in the first half of the year.

Leclerc remains hopeful Ferrari can rectify their weaknesses for next year’s challenger.

“I am confident because we are doing quite a lot of work in the simulator, that we’ve been working extremely hard in the past year to try and understand what the weaknesses of this car were, in order to get better for next year’s car,” Leclerc added.

“Obviously there’s also Mattia still at the factory at the moment [until December 31], working and trying to help the team get ready for 2023.

“And I also think that after [since] the 2021 season we’ve been working very well and reset a little bit from 2020, that was a difficult season. We have been working in the right direction and in the right way. And this gives me the confidence that we’ll have a competitive car for 2023.”