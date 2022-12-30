Verstappen won a record-breaking 15 of the 22 races in 2022 as he stormed to a second successive world title with four rounds to go, adding to his controversial triumph over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

The Dutchman finished 146 points clear of his nearest rival in one of the most dominant campaigns in F1 history. As well as being a two-time world champion, Verstappen has also racked up a remarkable 35 grand prix wins at the age of just 25.

Verstappen’s ruthless consistency has been likened to that of Michael Schumacher, with some suggesting he could even go on to break all F1 records given his success over the past 12 months.

Red Bull team boss Horner says Verstappen has a quality he has “never seen before” in a driver.

"I think they're such different people," Horner said when asked to compare Verstappen with Sebastian Vettel, who enjoyed a spell of four-consecutive world title wins with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

"I mean, Sebastian was very Germanic in his work ethic. He worked very, very hard. Max – just a very natural, raw ability that has a hunger and determination like I've certainly never seen before.

“So, very different in so many ways, but very similar in their determination, in their desire to want to win, to want to be the best.

"Max, whatever he goes on to achieve in his career, has done so much in such a short space of time. At the age of just 25, it's quite frightening to think what actually lies ahead of him.”

Horner believes Verstappen ultimately made the difference as he bounced back from two early retirements that left him playing catch up to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

"It was a very tough year,” he said. “When you look at the statistics, it looks like we totally dominated it but certainly - in the first half of the season - Ferrari had their chances and probably a quicker package.

“But Max was outstanding throughout the year, particularly in that first half.”