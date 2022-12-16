The AMR23 will be unveiled to the world in front of the team’s all-new Silverstone campus at 7pm UK time on Monday February 13.

Aston Martin will broadcast the event live across all their digital channels.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

The launch will happen just over a week before the start of official pre-season testing, which takes place on February 23-25 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After the single, three-day test, the F1 2023 season will kick-off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

Aston Martin have revised their driver line-up for the 2023 campaign, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso joining the team to partner Lance Stroll following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement.

The Silverstone-based outfit will be looking to improve on their seventh-placed finish in the 2022 F1 constructors’ championship.

Aston Martin ended the year tied on 55 points with Alfa Romeo, but lost out on sixth place in the championship standings to their midfield rival on count-back of their past results.