The extraordinary cost every F1 driver must pay to compete in 2023

There is a basic registration fee of €10,400 (£9,148 / $11,047) per driver, plus an extra €2,100 (£1,847 / $2,230) per point from the previous season.

This means Max Verstappen is faced with a staggering bill of more than $1m just to enter the 2023 season.

How much F1’s drivers must pay to enter

€963,800 (£847,809 / $1,023,256) Max Verstappen

€657,200 (£578,066 / $697,676) Charles Leclerc

€650,900 (£572,511 / $690,705) Sergio Perez

€587,900 (£517,199 / $623,853) George Russell

€527,000 (£463,622 / $559,228) Carlos Sainz

€514,400 (£452,524 / $545,742) Lewis Hamilton

€266,600 (£234,677 / $283,006) Lando Norris

€203,600 (£179,143 / $216,144) Esteban Ocon

€180,500 (£158,801 / $191,558) Fernando Alonso

€113,300 (£99,683 / $120,260) Valtteri Bottas

€58,700 (£51,640 / $62,293) Pierre Gasly

€48,200 (£42,405 / $51,166) Lance Stroll

€35,600 (£31,323 / $37,795) Yuki Tsunoda

€23,000 (£20,236 / $24,424) Guanyu Zhou

€18,800 (£16,527 / $19,963) Alex Albon

€14,600 (£12,853 / $15,503) Nyck de Vries

€10,400 (£9,142 / $11,043) Logan Sargeant

€10,400 (£9,142 / $11,043) Oscar Piastri

€10,400 (£9,142 / $11,043) Nico Hulkenberg

Red Bull, who saw Verstappen crowned drivers' champion and also won the constructors' championship, must pay £5m as a team to register for 2023.

F1 teams will be extra wary of their income and outgoings amid the F1 cost cap scandal, where Red Bull were found in breach of the 2021 budget. That budget has been adjusted for the 2023 season and will not include F1 driver salaries.