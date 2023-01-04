F1 drivers and team principals delivered separate votes to show us what they really think of their peers’ and rivals’ performances.

F1 drivers’ Driver of the Year

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Lewis Hamilton

=3. George Russell

5. Lando Norris

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Carlos Sainz

8. Alex Albon

=8. Sebastian Vettel

=8. Sergio Perez

The drivers who took part in the vote were: Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly, Nicholas Latifi, Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Zhou Guanyu.

Hamilton was voted by his peers into joint-third alongside teammate Russell despite finishing sixth in the F1 standings, his worst-ever season.

Alex Albon was interestingly voted equal with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez, who finished the season third in the standings.

F1 team principals' Driver of the Season

1. Max Verstappen - 207 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 204 points

3. George Russell - 127 points

4. Lewis Hamilton - 100 points

5. Sergio Perez - 91 points

6. Lando Norris - 81 points

7. Carlos Sainz - 68 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 67 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 29 points

10. Sebastian Vettel - 24 points

The team principals who took part in the vote were: Mattia Binotto, Jost Capito, Christian Horner, Mike Krack, Andreas Seidl, Guenther Steiner, Otmar Szafnauer, Franz Tost, Fred Vasseur and Toto Wolff.

2022 world champion Verstappen, and runner-up Leclerc, were voted into the same positions by fellow drivers and team bosses alike.

Valtteri Bottas was included in the top 10 by the bosses, but not by the drivers. The bosses, unlike the drivers, also split Russell and Hamilton by giving the edge to the younger driver.