Explained: The four major rule changes for F1 2023

F1 will embark on its longest season yet when the 2023 world championship kicks off in March in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen is going in search of a third consecutive world title, while Charles Leclerc and George Russell hope to win their first.

Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time? Video of Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time?

Lewis Hamilton is still eyeing a record-breaking eighth title, but will Mercedes get it right with the W14?

The FIA have made a number of tweaks and changes to the rules for 2023.

Technical changes

After porpoising dominated the headlines in 2022, the FIA have made further changes to help eradicate the phenomenon.

F1’s minimum ride heights have been raised by 15mm, while the diffuser throat has also been raised to accommodate the aforementioned change.

There will be new sensors installed to measure the car’s vertical forces accurately - something that was initially introduced at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The minimum weight of the cars has dropped by 2kg from 798kg to 796kg.

Roll hoops have been strengthened following Zhou Guanyu’s horrific crash at Silverstone.

Grid penalties

After the enormous amount of confusion surrounding back-of-the-grid penalties in F1, the FIA have clarified to make it less complicated.

Drivers who receive “more than 15 cumulative grid position penalties, or who have been penalised to start at the back of the grid, will start behind any other classified driver.”

Tyres in qualifying

F1 will be experimenting with tyres in qualifying.

For two events, all drivers will be required to use just hard tyres in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

Pirelli boss Mario Isola believes it’s more sustainable for the tyre manufacturer.

"We got the proposal for next year,” Isola said. “It is my favourite scenario. We are talking about durability. Currently with the current regulations, you have to be careful with the Soft tyre for qualifying and you can't use it for the race.

“If you allocate two sets of Hards for Q1, two sets of Mediums for Q2 and two sets of Softs for Q3, you still have six sets for the race. That's perfect. We save a lot of tyres with that, without disrupting the F1 show."

More sprint races

The amount of sprint races for 2023 has doubled.

There will be six sprint weekends: Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, USA and Brazil.