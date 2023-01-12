Mercedes become latest F1 team to reveal launch date for 2023 car
Mercedes will launch their F1 2023 car - the W14 - on January 15.
Mercedes will show off their new challenger in a special digital event from Silverstone ahead of a likely shakedown.
The launch will be available to watch live via Mercedes’ various social media channels as they hope the W14 is a title-challenger.
Mercedes endured their worst season since 2012 last year, taking just one win and one pole position during the entirety of the campaign.
The good news for Mercedes is that they improved significantly during the course of the year, ultimately getting on top of the porpoising phenomenon which plagued them during the early races in 2022.
Mercedes will have Lewis Hamilton race for the team once again alongside George Russell, who starred in first year with the team.
Full F1 car launch schedule
Williams - February 6
AlphaTauri - February 11
Aston Martin - February 13
McLaren - February 13
Ferrari - February 14
Mercedes - February 15
Alpine - February 16
Red Bull, Alfa Romeo and Haas are still TBA.