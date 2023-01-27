Misogynistic views from an archived version of his old website - www.mohammedbensulayem.com - were first revealed in a report by British newspaper The Times on Friday.

Ben Sulayem is quoted as saying he does “not like women who think they are smarter than men”.

According to The Times, the website says his likes and dislikes are “basically simple”, with Ben Sulayem stating: “I love the desert and I love meeting real people.”

It adds he does not like talking "about money, nor do I like women who think they are smarter than men, for they are not in truth”.

F1’s governing body has responded by saying the sexist comments “do not reflect his beliefs”, citing the president’s work to encourage women to participate in motorsport.

"He has a strong record on promoting women and equality in sport, which he is happy to be judged on,” an FIA spokesperson added. "It was a central part of his manifesto and actions taken this year and the many years he served as vice-president for sport prove this.”

It marks the latest controversy surrounding the 61-year-old Emirati, who only assumed office in December 2021, succeeding Jean Todt.

Earlier this week, Ben Sulayem angered senior F1 officials by describing a reported $20bn valuation of the sport as “an inflated price tag” in a series of Tweets.

In an explosive response, F1 accused Ben Sulayem of overstepping his remit in making “unacceptable” remarks.

Ben Sulayem was also criticised as “discourteous and unprofessional” by a House of Lords peer for failing to reply to human rights concerns.

Additionally, Ben Sulayem has been at the centre of a stand-off with F1 over Andretti’s proposed 2026 entry.