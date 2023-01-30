It has been speculated that Leclerc is being targeted by Mercedes for when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton eventually decides to retire from F1.

Hamilton’s current deal expires at the end of 2023 but he is expected to sign a new two-year extension, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

Leclerc - who is under contract until the end of the 2024 season - has not ruled out a potential future switch to Mercedes, however, he told L’Equipe his “dream” is to race for Ferrari.

Vasseur has a close relationship with Leclerc after mentoring him in his junior career and later managing him when he made his F1 debut with the Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber outfit in 2018.

But speaking in his first press call since taking over as Ferrari’s new boss, Vasseur downplayed the importance of a contract extension for Leclerc.

"I don't want to put this topic on the table today, I think it wouldn't be a good way to start the collaboration,” he said.

"We have to be focused on the sporting side, to get results. And it's like for the wedding, if both sides of the table are happy with the situation, that we will continue.

"But I think it's not the priority today. We have a good relationship. And we'll have time to discuss about this.

“First, I think the only topic today, we have to be focused on pure performance and to get results.”

Vasseur has already told Leclerc that he won’t receive preferential treatment over Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at the start of the upcoming season, despite being the lead performer at the team since his arrival in 2019.

It has been also been suggested that Ferrari would snap up McLaren’s Lando Norris if they were to lose Leclerc to rivals Mercedes.