Behind-the-scenes images from Schumacher’s Mercedes F1 seat fit

Having lost his full-time seat at Haas at the end of a crash-strewn 2022 campaign, and cutting ties with Ferrari, the 23-year-old German subsequently signed with Mercedes to become their reserve driver.

In addition to carrying out simulator work, Schumacher will attend all 23 races in his role as a back-up for Mercedes regulars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. He will fill in if either are unable to race during the upcoming campaign.

Schumacher’s father, seven-time world champion Michael, spent the final three years of his legendary F1 career with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012.

Mercedes shared some behind-the-scenes images from Schumacher’s first seat fit at Brackley on Tuesday.

Schumacher is hoping the opportunity to work with the eight-time constructors' world champions will help him secure a full-time return to the F1 grid in 2024.

The Silver Arrows will launch their 2023 car - the W14 - on February 15 as they look to return to title contention after a torrid 2022 season.