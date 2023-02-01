After Binotto resigned from his position at the end of 2022 following a failed F1 title charge, Vasseur was signed from Alfa Romeo to become Ferrari’s fifth boss in less than a decade.

Vasseur, who began work in his new role on January 9, is tasked with delivering Ferrari’s first world championship in 14 years.

Speaking in his first news conference since his move to Maranello, the 54-year-old Frenchman praised the outgoing Binotto for his extra support during the handover process.

“The process was crystal clear,” Vasseur said. “Even if we had some rumours into the press during Abu Dhabi [Grand Prix weekend], we didn't discuss before.

“We had the first discussion the week after Abu Dhabi and it was very, very quick as a process.

“Then I had a call with Mattia, and I even met Mattia during the handover. And we had a one-to-one discussion.

“It was thanks to Mattia for this, because I appreciated the move from Mattia to stay, to wait for me, and to discuss together.”

Vasseur also received advice from former FIA president and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, who guided the Scuderia to 14 world titles and 106 grand prix wins between 1993 and 2008.

Ferrari’s constructors’ world title from 2008 remains their last F1 triumph, while 2007 was the last time a Ferrari driver claimed the championship.

“For sure, I’ve had some discussions with Jean, because he’s stayed close to the F1 world,” Vasseur explained.

“We exchanged [messages] by WhatsApp a couple of weeks ago, and I will meet him soon. All the advice is welcome, for sure, but I think it’s also quite difficult today to compare the situation of ‘94, ‘95, and 2022.

“I've known Jean for now more than 20 years. He was never far away from me in my professional life.

“I think it makes sense for me to discuss with him, but it's not a matter to be a consultant. I'm considering Jean as a close relationship and nothing else.”