Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton earned the biggest F1 driver salaries in 2013 - here is how much every driver reportedly pocketed a decade ago…
F1 driver salaries have skyrocketed but, even a decade ago, the top names were pocketing top dollar for their efforts.
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were the top earners in the 2013 season - and will head into the F1 2023 season still on colossal salaries.
The reported salaries from 2013 provide an intriguing snapshot into how much has changed - and how much has stayed the same…
F1 drivers’ salaries from 2013
1. Fernando Alonso - Ferrari - €20m
= Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes- €20m
3. Jenson Button McLaren-Mercedes - €16m
4. Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Racing - €12m
5. Nico Rosberg - Mercedes - €11m
6. Mark Webber - Red Bull Racing - €10m
7. Felipe Massa - Ferrari - €6m
8. Kimi Raikkonen Lotus F1 Team - €3m
9. Sergio Perez - McLaren-Mercedes - €1.5m
10. Romain Grosjean - Lotus F1 Team - €1m
= Pastor Maldonado - Williams - €1m
= Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber - €1m
13. Valtteri Bottas - Williams - €600,000
14. Jules Bianchi - Marussia - €500,000
= Adrian Sutil - Force India F1 - €500,000
16. Paul di Resta - Force India F1 - €400,000
= Daniel Ricciardo - Scuderia Toro Rosso - €400,000
= Jean-Eric Vergne - Scuderia Toro Rosso - €400,000
19. Esteban Gutierrez - Sauber - €200,000
20. Charles Pic - Caterham - €150,000
= Giedo van der Garde - Caterham - €150,000
= Max Chilton - Marussia - €150,000
How much F1 teams spent on their drivers in 2013
1. Mercedes - €31m
2. Ferrari - €26m
3. Red Bull Racing - €22m
4. McLaren-Mercedes - €17.5m
5. Lotus F1 team - €4m
6. Williams - €1.6m
7. Sauber - €1.2m
8. Force India - €900,000
9. Scuderia Toro Rosso - €800,000
10. Marussia - €650,000
11. Caterham - €300,000
Hamilton jumped to the joint-top earner in F1 after joining Mercedes, and penning his first deal with the team that he remains with to this day. He was earning equal money to Ferrari's Alonso, a two-time champion whose barren spell was getting longer and longer.
Jenson Button, the champion from four years earlier, was reaping the benefit of a contract with McLaren as the third-highest earner.
Perhaps the big surprise in this list of 2013 salaries is that the sport's dominant force, Red Bull's Vettel, is only the fourth-highest earner. He won his fourth consecutive championship this year.
Notably Kimi Raikkonen was several years removed from his colossal Ferrari contract.
There are five drivers from 2013 still competing - Alonso, Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Vettel retired after last year, and Daniel Ricciardo lost his seat.